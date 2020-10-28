SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $160.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

