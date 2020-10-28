SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $160.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.
SAP opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
