SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €157.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.98. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

