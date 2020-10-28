Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

SASR stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

