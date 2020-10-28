Sandstorm Gold (SAND) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sandstorm Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million $16.40 million 91.22 Sandstorm Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.36

Sandstorm Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold Competitors 733 2816 2619 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84% Sandstorm Gold Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

