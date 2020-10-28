Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $8.21 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

