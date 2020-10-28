Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

SRAFF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.