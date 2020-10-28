salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,328 shares of company stock valued at $175,046,480. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

