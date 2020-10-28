Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Financial Survey

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Saipem and OSRAM Licht, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 2 0 0 2.00 OSRAM Licht 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saipem and OSRAM Licht’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $10.19 billion 0.18 $13.44 million $0.18 10.00 OSRAM Licht $3.91 billion 1.61 -$457.00 million N/A N/A

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A OSRAM Licht -7.56% -10.31% -4.96%

Volatility and Risk

Saipem has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saipem beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects, as well as operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels. As of December 31, 2019, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of fifteen vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, three standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig; and onshore drilling rig fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high intensity UV lamps and LED clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting applications. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG is a subsidiary of ams AG.

