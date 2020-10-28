Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

SGA stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.