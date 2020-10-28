Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.83. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

