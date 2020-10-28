Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

