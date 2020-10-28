Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

