Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VGZ opened at $1.05 on Monday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

