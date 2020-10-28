Roth Capital Downgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $239,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.