Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

