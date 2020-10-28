Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 5359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

About Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.