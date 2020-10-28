Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.10 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $157.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

