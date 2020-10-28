Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.