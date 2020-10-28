Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

