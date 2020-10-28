Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Short Interest Update

Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RVDO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Riverdale Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile
