Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Short Interest Update

Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RVDO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Riverdale Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Get Riverdale Oil and Gas alerts:

Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverdale Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverdale Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.