Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 4,550.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Ricoh stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

