Richard Thomas Miller Sells 2,136 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.