Richard Thomas Miller Sells 2,136 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snap-on by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.