Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.05-0.07 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.