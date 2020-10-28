Reviewing Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Airborne Wireless Network (NASDAQ:ABWN)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.92% -16.07% -8.53% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 6 12 0 2.67 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential downside of 30.78%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.30 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -57.12 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

