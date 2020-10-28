Reviewing Pentair (NYSE:PNR) and Thermwood (NYSE:TOOD)

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pentair has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pentair and Thermwood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair 0 5 10 0 2.67 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pentair presently has a consensus target price of $49.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Pentair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pentair is more favorable than Thermwood.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pentair and Thermwood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair $2.96 billion 2.81 $355.70 million $2.38 20.98 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Profitability

This table compares Pentair and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair 11.58% 20.80% 9.51% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Pentair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pentair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pentair beats Thermwood on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications. This segment offers its products under the Kreepy Krauly, Pentair, and Sta-Rite brand names. The Filtration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets components and systems, such as point-of-entry and point-of-use filtration, valves, and automated controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as advanced filtration, oil and gas separation, membrane technology, and energy recovery for food and beverage, and industrial applications. This segment offers its products under the Codeline, Everpure, Haffmans, Pelican, RainSoft, SÃ¼dmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells light duty diaphragm pumps, high-flow turbine pumps, and solid handling pumps. Its pumps are used in residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, fluid delivery, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray applications. This segment offers its products under the Aurora, Berkeley, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Hydromatic, Hypro, Jung Pumpen, Pentair, Myers, Sta-Rite, and Shurflo brand names. It serves businesses engaged in wholesale and retail distribution in the residential and commercial, food and beverage, and industrial verticals, as well as end-users, consumers, and original equipment manufacturers. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

