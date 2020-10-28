Reviewing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.83 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.18 SCWorx $5.55 million 2.24 -$11.31 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Sports and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43%

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats SCWorx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.