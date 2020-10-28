Reviewing BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners 133.28% 73.28% 24.36% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

39.0% of BP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. BP Midstream Partners pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BP Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BP Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners $128.47 million 8.20 $167.88 million $1.58 6.36 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.07 $160.00 million $3.08 2.71

BP Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas. BP Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of BP Pipelines (North America), Inc.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

