Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.25 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

