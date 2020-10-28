Resources Connection (RGP) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) is one of 194 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Resources Connection to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Resources Connection and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million $28.28 million 11.20 Resources Connection Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.63

Resources Connection’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Resources Connection Competitors -22.65% -57.09% -27.95%

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection’s competitors have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Resources Connection pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection Competitors 1597 6229 10645 490 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Resources Connection’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

