ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RMD opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

