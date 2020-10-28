ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ResMed by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ResMed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

ResMed stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

