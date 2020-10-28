Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
