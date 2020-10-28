Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

