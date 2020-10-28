Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMAC Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$66.40 million during the quarter.

TSE TMR opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

