Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tapestry Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

TPR stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

