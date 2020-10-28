Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

