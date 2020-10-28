Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axcella Health Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a report released on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

AXLA stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

