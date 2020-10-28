Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

ABCB opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after buying an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

