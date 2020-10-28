Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 131,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

