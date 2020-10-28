RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.57

RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 141770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

About RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

