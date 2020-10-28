ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of SOL opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
