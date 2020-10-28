ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of SOL opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

