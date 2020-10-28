Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

EPA:RNO opened at €22.75 ($26.76) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

