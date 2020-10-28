Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

RNSDF stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

