Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

