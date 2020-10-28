Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) PT Raised to $21.00

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,640,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,829,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.