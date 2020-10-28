Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading 28.6% Higher

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 304,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 306,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

