Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

