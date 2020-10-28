Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Real Brands
