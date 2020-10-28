Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company. The company focuses on offering branded consumer products through distribution, licensing, acquisition, and new brand development. The company's core business includes Real Brands Beverage Group, Real Brands Food Group, and Real Brands Venture Group.

