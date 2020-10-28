(RDS.B) (RDS.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

RDS.B stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

