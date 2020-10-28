(RDS.A) (RDS.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect (RDS.A) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect (RDS.A) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.