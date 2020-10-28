Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.